Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $68,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth $217,000. 14.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DKL stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. 204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,802. The firm has a market cap of $848.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 110.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

