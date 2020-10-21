Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,302.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised DCP Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

DCP Midstream stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,412. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.89. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

