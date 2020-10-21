Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners comprises approximately 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 66.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPH shares. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,103. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a market cap of $996.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $206.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.