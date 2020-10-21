Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 39.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,633. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

