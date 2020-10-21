Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of GasLog Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of GLOP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,322. The firm has a market cap of $169.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.28. GasLog Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

