Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,801 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,155. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31.

