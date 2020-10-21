Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Stake Lowered by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF makes up about 30.7% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $46,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF during the second quarter valued at about $753,000.

ARCM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. 164 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43.

