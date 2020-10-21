Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,300 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the September 15th total of 545,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 593.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

