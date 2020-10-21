Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($5.70) per share for the quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 33.04% and a negative return on equity of 178.46%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $-26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,291. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research firms have commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.27.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

