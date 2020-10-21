Associated Banc (ASB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Associated Banc to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $448.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, analysts expect Associated Banc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,873. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

