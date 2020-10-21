Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $4.38. Astrotech shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 3,303,172 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.76.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 690.00% and a negative net margin of 1,703.07%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Astrotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

