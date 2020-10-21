Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Up 15.3% in September

Atico Mining Corporation (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ATCMF opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. Atico Mining has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCMF. Laurentian reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.80 price objective on shares of Atico Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of Atico Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Carmen de Atrato, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

