Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $230.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $196.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TEAM. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.13.

TEAM opened at $210.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.37. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

