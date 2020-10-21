AudioCodes (AUDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. AudioCodes has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.18-1.24 EPS.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts expect AudioCodes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.27. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,627. The stock has a market cap of $990.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.62. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.