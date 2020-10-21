Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) vs. Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Financial Comparison

Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) and Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Iamgold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auryn Resources and Iamgold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.11) -13.36 Iamgold $1.07 billion 1.75 -$412.60 million ($0.04) -98.25

Auryn Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iamgold. Iamgold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auryn Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and Iamgold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% Iamgold -32.46% 0.47% 0.30%

Volatility and Risk

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iamgold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Auryn Resources and Iamgold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Iamgold 2 6 5 0 2.23

Iamgold has a consensus price target of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 41.45%. Given Iamgold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iamgold is more favorable than Auryn Resources.

Summary

Iamgold beats Auryn Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the Côté gold project in Ontario; the Nelligan and Monster Lake projects in Quebec; the Rouyn-Yorbeau project in Quebec; the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador; and the Eastern Borosi project in Northeast Nicaragua. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.