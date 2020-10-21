AutoNation, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AN. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northcoast Research cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,853. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $612,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 43.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,301,000 after purchasing an additional 328,734 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $6,914,000. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 348.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 145.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 182,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares in the company, valued at $982,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,429 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,150 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

