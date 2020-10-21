AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 29970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.03.

The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $4,992,320.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,429 shares of company stock worth $7,615,150 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65.

About AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

