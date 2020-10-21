AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $17.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.76 to $19.67. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $74.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.31 to $79.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $83.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.92 to $92.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,331.65.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,290,000 after purchasing an additional 547,747 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,860,000 after buying an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,691,000 after buying an additional 86,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,178.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,185.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,118.58.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

