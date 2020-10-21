Avangrid’s (AGR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

AGR traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 13,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,815. Avangrid has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $57.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,861,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

