Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

