B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) vs. Calix (OTCMKTS:CALX) Head-To-Head Survey

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

B Communications has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calix has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Calix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications 5.64% -461.79% 3.08% Calix -3.08% 1.81% 0.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Calix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.58 billion 0.04 -$247.00 million N/A N/A Calix $424.33 million 2.90 -$17.69 million ($0.14) -150.86

Calix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than B Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of B Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for B Communications and Calix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Calix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Calix has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than B Communications.

Summary

Calix beats B Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks. Its premises systems allow CSPs to master the complexity of the smart home and business, and offer services to their device-enabled subscribers. The company offers Calix Cloud, an analytics platform that leverages network data and subscriber behavioral data to deliver intelligence to communications professionals via role specific dashboards; Calix Marketing Cloud that enables marketers to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach to marketing and deliver personalized campaigns; Calix Support Cloud; EXOS, a carrier class premises operating system and software platform that supports residential, business, and mobile subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform built for the specific needs of the access network. The company markets its products in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

