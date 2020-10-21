B.Riley Securit Weighs in on MarineMax, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued on Thursday, October 15th. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

HZO opened at $30.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. Insiders have sold 63,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MarineMax by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

