BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Announces Dividend of GBX 9.40

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 503.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 506.64.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £113,752.80 ($148,618.76). Also, insider Roger Carr bought 40,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,159.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 40,634 shares of company stock worth $20,034,212.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 635 ($8.30).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

