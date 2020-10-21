Banano (BAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market cap of $1.10 million and $113,975.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00238381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00084515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.01316916 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,108,274,303 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

