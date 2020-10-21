BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for BancFirst in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.55%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BANF. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BANF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,073. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BancFirst by 117.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 124.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $1,184,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 94.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

