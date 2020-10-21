Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on December 11th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

