BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.