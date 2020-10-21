Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Update

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,593,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 14,643,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BZQIF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02. Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

About Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television.

