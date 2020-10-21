Bank of America Upgrades Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to “Buy”

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Danske raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Lundin Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Lundin Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. Lundin Energy has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $34.30.

About Lundin Energy

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 693 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 858 MMboe.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.