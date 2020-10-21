Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ BOCH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. 35,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Bank of Commerce news, CFO James A. Sundquist bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,660 shares of company stock worth $105,702. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 482,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

