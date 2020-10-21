Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,854. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

