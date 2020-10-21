Barclays Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Davy Research upgraded easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on easyJet from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 803.06 ($10.49).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 506.33 ($6.62) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.16. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,980.55). Also, insider Charles Gurassa bought 90,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, with a total value of £499,935.14 ($653,168.46). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 92,092 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,860.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

