Basic Attention Token Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $316.05 million and $186.25 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00036021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.96 or 0.04445508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00029548 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00282644 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,484,868,945 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

