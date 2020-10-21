Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.87. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Shares of BHC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.