Benchmark Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $380.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price dropped by Benchmark from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.68% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities reduced their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $525.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $508.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.97. The stock has a market cap of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix has a one year low of $265.80 and a one year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,305 shares of company stock valued at $76,108,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

