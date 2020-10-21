Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bentley Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BSY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,091. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

