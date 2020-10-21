BidaskClub Downgrades Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tcr2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of TCRR opened at $19.46 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 20.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 116.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

