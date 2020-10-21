Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.00-1.30 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $227.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGFV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

