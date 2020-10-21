Biogen Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.64. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $34.30 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.82.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.30 on Wednesday, hitting $262.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,691. Biogen has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $10,020,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $2,134,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

