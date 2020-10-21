Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $8.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post earnings per share of $8.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.73. Biogen reported earnings per share of $9.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $34.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.07 to $36.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.48 to $37.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $443,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.