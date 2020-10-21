Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 32.50-33.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $34.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.2-13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.83 billion.Biogen also updated its FY20 guidance to $32.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.02. 28,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $311.82.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.