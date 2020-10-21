Bitcloud Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $56,236.55 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,777,052 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

