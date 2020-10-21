BitGuild PLAT Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $15,266.65 and $4,402.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00236141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00083689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.61 or 0.01309098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000215 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00144272 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io.

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

