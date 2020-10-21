BitSend Price Tops $0.0028 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 21st. One BitSend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. BitSend has a market cap of $80,662.37 and approximately $357.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00586526 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005166 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00040017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.43 or 0.02131831 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000072 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 28,854,450 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

