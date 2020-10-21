BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $39.00

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s previous close.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital cut BJ's Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CL King upped their price target on BJ's Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BJ's Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ's Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

BJRI opened at $32.75 on Monday. BJ's Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.67 million, a PE ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ's Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ's Restaurants will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 39.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 18.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ's Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

