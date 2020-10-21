bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). bluebird bio reported earnings of ($3.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($10.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.76) to ($8.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($12.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.94) to ($9.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover bluebird bio.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The firm had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in bluebird bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 612,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,103 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $55.00 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.10.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on bluebird bio (BLUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.