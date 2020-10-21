BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.69 and last traded at C$16.69. Approximately 125,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.73.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.