BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $460.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.57.

Shares of CP opened at $319.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $327.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

