Boenning Scattergood Comments on Argo Group’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argo Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.27. 319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $70.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Argo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $1,183,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

