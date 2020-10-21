BofA Securities Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 50,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 199,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 738.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 185.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 653,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 424,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

